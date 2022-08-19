Left Menu

Schools to remain shut due to incessant rain in HImachal Pradesh's Mandi

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 22:39 IST
Schools to remain shut due to incessant rain in HImachal Pradesh's Mandi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schools in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district will remain closed on Saturday due to incessant rain, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said.

In view of incessant rain in Mandi for the past more than two days and weather forecast of heavy rainfall in next 24 hours, it has been decided that all government and private educational institutions (except colleges and ITI) will remain closed on August 20, he said in the order issued on Friday evening.

All anganwadis will also remain closed, he said.

Heads of educational institutions will ensure strict compliance of the order, he added. PTI DJI RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022