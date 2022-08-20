Learn Tai Chi Online and Beat Stress

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese martial art that has evolved into a graceful set of movements that is used now to combat stress and give various other health benfits. Tai Chi is often described as ''meditation in motion,'' but the Harvard Medical School calls it ''medication in motion'', for its ability to reduce stress, improved aerobic capacity, improve sleep, enhance the immune system, lower blood pressure, improve joint pain, increase energy and stamina, etc. Sifu Mohamed is a Yang style Tai Chi teacher with over 23 years of teaching experience and during the Covid lockdown a number of his students asked him to start taking classes online. What started off with students in Chennai soon spread to other cities and Sifu Mohamed now has students from Singapore, Austria, Dubai, Canada, UK, Germany and all over India Award winning author Aviott John from Austria says, '' I'm 74 years old and quite active with long daily walks and simple yoga breathing exercises. When I started my Tai Chi lessons with Sifu Mohamed online I was a bit sceptical of additional benefits this would bring. I was wrong. I noticed considerable improvement in my general feeling of well -being in the first 2 weeks. In 3 weeks I noticed that a chronic swallowing problem that has existed for several years was getting slightly better. Tai Chi also markedly improved my sense of stability, both physically and emotionally.'' Varky Varughese, Director of Midas Rubber, India's largest maker of retread rubber says,'' I have always had a temper problem and tend to overreact to small provocations that wouldn't normally affect other people. I run a retread manufacturing company which employs around 1500 people and I deal with people with different temperaments in various situations. Keeping one's cool becomes very important and one of the best ways for an employer to make an employee lose his empowerment or sense of ownership is for him to lose his temper and be insulting. I have been very mindful of this fact but unfortunately I have never been able to curb my anger as whenever anger rises it happens so suddenly, in a split second that I am overwhelmed by it before I even realise that anger has arisen.''. '' For over a year now I have been very diligent with my practice and I find that it centers me for the rest of the day. My breathing also becomes much deeper and I feel relaxed and calm. I used to do Mindfulness meditation earlier but I found that the glow of mindfulness meditation vanishes quickly when faced with some temper triggers. I really believe Tai Chi has helped me be a better, calmer and more effective boss.'', he adds. Sifu Mohamed offers one to one personalised Online Tai Chi classes for Rs.3000 per month - two classes a week for 20 minutes each. Direct group classes are available on Sat & Sun. He can be contacted by phone @ 9840030179 / whats-app 9789004777 / email chennaitaichi@gmail.com website: http://chennaitaichi.blogspot.com (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)