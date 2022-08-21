25 Assam districts face internet suspension during govt exam hours

Mobile internet services across 25 districts of Assam have been suspended for four hours on Sunday in order to prevent possible malpractices during written examination for Grade-IV posts of various state government departments.

Besides, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have also been promulgated in the districts where the examinations are being conducted, a top government official said.

More than 14.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for nearly 30,000 Grade-III and -IV posts, with the examinations scheduled for August 21 and 28, and September 11.

While the Grade-IV examinations took place on Sunday in two shifts, tests for Grade-III posts will be held on the other two dates. All examinations are being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Senior officials of private telecom operators Airtel and Jio told PTI that internet services have been suspended in 25 districts for four hours as per directions of the Assam government.

''Dear customers, as per government directive, mobile internet services are being temporarily stopped in your area between 10 am to 12 pm and between 2 pm to 4 pm,'' read an Airtel SMS to its subscribers.

Similar messages were sent by other operators to their customers across the state.

On August 17, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated internet services would be suspended during the examination hours to avoid possible malpractices during the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, Assam Police said in a tweet that Section 144 of CrPC has been promulgated in and around the examination venues for all the three days in order to conduct the tests in a ''free, fair and transparent manner''.

As per an official order, gathering of people within the radius of 100 metre of each examination centre other than candidates, scribes and officials engaged for conduct and monitoring has been prohibited.

Carrying mobile phones to the examination centres has also been barred.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have also been imposed within a radius of 100 metre of the SEBA office at Guwahati till receiving, depositing and scrutinising the answer scripts are over, Guwahati Police said in a separate order.

