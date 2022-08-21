Left Menu

Nine civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-08-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 22:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nine civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Nishat area of the city here on Sunday, officials said.

The attack took place outside the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake, they said.

The officials said nine civilians were injured.

Seven of them were taken to the SMHS hospital and two to the SKIMS hospital here, they said.

Their condition is stated to be stable, the officials added.

