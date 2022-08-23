Edvoy looks to the future and hosts conclave event for Canada University Partners in New Delhi, India

Edvoy, a tech platform supporting and enabling international study abroad, has hosted a conclave between Canada University Partners and Edvoy India leaders. The event took place on 4th August in New Delhi, India.

12 Canadian universities joined Edvoy at the event designed to share information. The teams discussed future partnership plans, university requirements and the demands of students from India. Edvoy's remote counseling service helps students choose which university and course best meets their requirements to achieve their ambitions, then supports them through the application process.

The universities that attended were: Bow Valley College, Cape Breton University, DEA Canadian College, Nipissing University, St. Thomas University, Thompson Rivers University, Trent University, Lasalle College, University of New Brunswick, Trebas Institute, University of Victoria and Quest College.

Firoz Sait, Vice President Edvoy (South Asia), said,''Edvoy is proud to have welcomed so many university partners to our conclave event. It's vital we stay up-to-date with their latest news so we can better inform the students who come to us for support. We have built strong relationships based on trust with the universities. This means that we can give the best advice to students and support them in their study abroad dreams.'' About Edvoy Edvoy is a one-stop digital platform that supports overseas applicants in their entire study-abroad journey. Borne from the success of IEC Abroad, we have been providing excellence in global education support since 2007. IEC Abroad serviced thousands of students worldwide with tailored advice to help them realise their academic ambitions; Edvoy continues this legacy, digitally. Headquartered in Manchester, UK and with a presence globally. Our team is 300+ strong.

Our Mission We want to simplify the world of education through technology. We're empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.

Our Vision We believe everyone has the right to an education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.

Links: https://edvoy.com/countries/canada/ Media Contact: Syed Humam Ali humam@edvoy.com (+91) 9560209970 Kate Pickering kate.p@edvoy.com +44 (0)161 233 4295 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882485/Edvoy_Conclave_event.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862366/Edvoy_Logo.jpg

