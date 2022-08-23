Ex-BSP MLC Haji Iqbal booked for issuing fake degrees from his university

Left Menu

Former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal has been booked for issuing fake degrees from a private university founded by him, police said here on Tuesday.A case against four others has also been registered in this regard.The matter came to light after a complainant from Rohtak, Haryana alleged that Iqbals Glocal University is issuing fake, backdated degrees, Additional Superintendent of Police Rural Suraj Rai told PTI.The university was founded by Iqbal in 2012.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 23-08-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 16:24 IST
Representative Image
Former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal has been booked for issuing fake degrees from a private university founded by him, police said here on Tuesday.

A case against four others has also been registered in this regard.

The matter came to light after a complainant from Rohtak, Haryana alleged that Iqbal's Glocal University is issuing fake, backdated degrees, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai told PTI.

The university was founded by Iqbal in 2012. An investigation carried out by Behat Circle Officer Munish Chand revealed allegations to be true as fake degrees were issued in 2021.

On Monday, a case was registered against the accused persons at Mirzapur police station for cheating and conspiracy. A further investigation into the matter has also begun, Rai said.

Wanted under the gangsters and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Iqbal has a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, he said, adding that the ex-legislator is currently absconding.

Several police teams are searching for him, he added.

