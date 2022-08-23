National Trials: Sarabjot Singh wins T6 Air Pistol trials, Naved tops in junior men's event

Young shooter Sarabjot Singh won the men's 10m Air Pistol T6 title, beating Indian Army's Dharmendra Singh Gaharwar 17-15 in a closely fought gold medal match in the National Shooting Selection Trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Haryana shooter had earlier topped the qualifiers with a score of 586 while Dharmendra made the top eight in fifth place with an effort of 582.

In the junior men's 10m Air Pistol final event, Uttar Pradesh's Naved Chaudhary downed Uttarakhand's Abhinav Deshwal 16-12.

Naved qualified in the third place with a score of 583, while Abhinav was one above him on the same score but with more 10s.

In the youth category, Haryana's Samrat Rana pipped Rajasthan's Abhinav Choudhary 16-14.

