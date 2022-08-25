Left Menu

16-month-old boy who suffered fatal injury after fall becomes youngest organ donor at AIIMS-Delhi

The family of a 16-month-old boy who suffered fatal injuries due to a fall and was declared brain dead at the AIIMS in Delhi donated his organs, offering a fresh lease of life to two patients.According to doctors, the boy was the youngest organ donor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS.His kidneys and liver were transplanted in two other kids, while his heart valves and corneas have been banked at the AIIMS, they said.The boy, Rishant, suffered a fall and was seriously injured on August 17.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 18:11 IST
16-month-old boy who suffered fatal injury after fall becomes youngest organ donor at AIIMS-Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The family of a 16-month-old boy who suffered fatal injuries due to a fall and was declared brain dead at the AIIMS in Delhi donated his organs, offering a fresh lease of life to two patients.

According to doctors, the boy was the youngest organ donor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

His kidneys and liver were transplanted in two other kids, while his heart valves and corneas have been banked at the AIIMS, they said.

The boy, Nishant, suffered a fall and was seriously injured on August 17. His father, Upinder, a private contractor, took him to a nearby private hospital in Jamuna Park. He was transferred to the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at the AIIMS the same afternoon.

''The child was born to donate. He fought for eight days after suffering a severe head injury. He had sustained a severe head injury and CT scan showed irreversible severe damage to the whole brain,'' Dr Deepak Gupta, Professor of Neurosurgery at AIIMS, told PTI.

He was declared brain dead on August 24.

The grief-stricken family was counselled by the doctors and transplant coordinators of the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) at AIIMS and they were informed about organ donation.

After counselling, the family agreed to donate his organs and tissues, doctors said.

The retrieval of organs began at 2 AM on Thursday and continued till 5 AM.

Identification and management of a potential donor are important in successful organ retrieval and transplantation, Dr Aarti Vij, Head of ORBO, said.

''We have in place a system of mandatory notification to ORBO. Also, there is extensive work behind every organ donation and transplantation. From obtaining the consent of the deceased's family to retrieval of organs safely, allocation and transportation of organs, there are several teams at work.

''It's because of the effective and efficient coordination between many teams -- treating physicians, transplant coordinators, transplant teams, OT team, forensic department, support departments, NOTTO and police department -- that this is made possible,'' Dr Vij said.

The organs were allocated by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), she said.

Both kidneys have been transplanted in a five-year-old boy at the AIIMS and the liver has been transplanted in a six-month-old girl at the Max Hospital. His heart valves and corneas have been banked at the AIIMS.

''Rishant was the sixth and youngest child. I was busy leaving for work on the morning of the fateful day and couldn't even hold my baby in my arms. It breaks my heart that we have lost him. But when we came to know about organ donation, I felt that if his organs can save the lives of others, then I must donate them,'' the father said.

''We donate food, clothes, money to the needy. Today our child is no longer with us, only his memories and body remains,'' said Upinder.

During the counselling, the parents were told about Rolly's story of organ donation after which they were more convinced about the need for organ donation for their child to save other lives.

The parents of six-year-old Rolly who was declared brain dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre following a gunshot injury had donated her vital organs -- heart, liver, kidneys and corneas -- in April this year, Dr Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022