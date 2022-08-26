Manipal's AUA - Back to Campus and Welcoming New Fall 2022 Students

Come fall and the campus of Manipal's American University of Antigua is once again beaming vibrantly with the chatter of the New Fall 2022 students from diverse ethnicities. This is a special welcome, as the campus comes alive after the pandemic cast the unexpected spell of silence for almost more than two long years.

This fall has welcomed the batch of aspiring global doctors, who have begun their medical education journey at Manipal's American University of Antigua comprising of students from 22 countries and 6 continents. This is as diverse as it can get, and the stage is set for a truly global learning experience.

Undoubtedly, one of the most promising realities in today's world of medical studies is Manipal's American University of Antigua, College of Medicine (AUA), which has become an international hub for medical education. Manipal's AUA, a leading international medical school spread across a verdant 17- acre campus on the picturesque Caribbean island of Antigua, incorporates a unique and holistic admission approach that embraces diversity.

American University of Antigua (AUA), College of Medicine, a part of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), India's largest higher education and healthcare service provider, attracts aspiring medical students to one of the most prominent medical schools in the Caribbean. The campus this fall has roughly about 30-35% students of Indian origin who have joined the 2022 program, with students from 12 states of India enrolling to acquire their medical degree, majority of whom aspire to be practising doctors In US. Manipal's AUA offers a medical program where students can start their medical education journey in India/Antigua, pursue their clinical rotation & residency in the US & ultimately realize their dream of being a practising doctor in the US (or UK/Canada).

AUA is one of the only three medical schools in the Caribbean to gain the distinction of being approved, accepted, recognized and accredited by a diverse international medical education authorities or bodies, including the U.S. Department of Education, the UK General Medical Council and the National Medical Council of India, among others. With a vision to provide a learner-centric education of the highest quality, granting opportunities to underrepresented minorities, fostering a diverse academic community, and ensuring that its graduates develop the skills and attitudes of lifelong learning, compassion, and professionalism, Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA), College of Medicine has carved its niche as an innovative medical school dedicated to addressing the projected shortage of physicians.

With roughly about 2/3 students at Manipal AUA being women, the safe and secured tech enabled campus, strong accreditations of Manipal AUA in USA, UK & Canada, the 40 teaching hospitals tie-ups across USA for clinical rotations and top-notch faculty are few reasons why AUA is witnessing a growing demand for applications from across the globe Now nurturing the dream of earning a degree in medicine from the USA and making it come true is possible with Manipal's AUA, College of Medicine.

About Manipal's AUA AUA was founded in 2004 and has been a part of Manipal Education & Medical Group. AUA College of Medicine awards the Doctor of Medicine degree after students complete a two-year pre-clinical curriculum on the island of Antigua in the Caribbean, followed by clinical rotations in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada or India at affiliated teaching hospitals. AUA is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). AUA is approved by the U.S. Department of Education to participate in federal student aid programs, approved by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), licensed by Florida Department of Education (DOE), and recognized by the Medical Board of California (MBC). Visit www.auamed.org to learn more.

