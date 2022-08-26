Indian educationists visiting Israel to learn from its innovation-based education system

A 24-member delegation of India’s top educationists is on a six-day visit to Israel to learn from the country's innovation-based education system and successful pedagogical models using data analytics and artificial intelligence to transform teaching practices in their schools.

FICCI ARISE (Alliance for Re-imagining School Education), a collegium of promoters of progressive schools in India, has arranged the visit in coordination with Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration at the Ministry of Economy and the Embassy of Israel in New Delhi.

“The purpose of this visit was to provide an opportunity to understand and experience the Israeli model of the education system in K-12 space and gain exposure to the dynamic and flexible policies, successful pedagogical tools and models by use of cutting-edge technologies like data analytics, artificial intelligence, design thinking for transforming their schools to prepare their students for the 21st century needs,” FICCI ARISE said in a statement.

During its tour from August 21 to 26, the delegation held interactive and engaging sessions while visiting a number of institutions in Israel, including the Ministry of Education, Israel Export and International Cooperation Institute, Taasiyeda, Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, Start-up Nation Central, MINDCET and Shimon Peres High School.

“This was a first-of-its-kind delegation of FICCI ARISE that went from India to Israel to explore the innovations that are integrated into the Israeli educational system,” Ambassador of Israel in India Naor Gilon told PTI.

“Both sides shared knowledge and best practices throughout this visit, with a particular focus on opportunities for collaboration in the education sector,” Gilon said.

The delegation also met India’s ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla to explore ways to “deepen educational links between the two vibrant democracies”.

''In India, we have done excellent work in ensuring access to school education to the remotest rural pockets of the country. The bigger challenge today is to ensure outcome-based learning and accountability of stakeholders through ethical reporting of data,” said Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman, FICCI ARISE & Chairman, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Institutions.

“This is possible only through intelligent use of technology. We also need to learn how Israel has effectively mainstreamed entrepreneurship education into School Education, thereby giving the advantage of early mentoring and Skilling of students,” Jaipuria noted.

“This will strengthen the Start-up India Mission of our Hon’ble Prime Minister. This visit to Israel provided exposure to the policy framework for multiple models of excellent quality education being delivered by the Israeli K-12 segment,'' he said.

FICCI aims to provide an opportunity to foster strategic partnerships between India and Israel for meaningful dialogue, cooperation, and engagement in K-12 Education through this endeavour, the statement said.

''Learners of today are vastly different from those born in the 20th century. Today’s learners are multi-taskers, inventive and disruptors. Educators, therefore, have to adopt ways of learning tailored to the needs of learners of tomorrow,” said Praveen Raju, Co-Chairman, FICCI ARISE & Founder of Suchitra Academy.

“This visit has not just paved the way to understand the best practices of innovation-led learning environment but also provided possibilities to identify areas for mutually beneficial collaboration,” he said.

Representatives in the delegation were from India’s leading schools.

