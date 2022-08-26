Left Menu

Odisha CM launches 'Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0' to promote entrepreneurship among youth

As part of the yatra, bootcamps will be organised at various institutions in the next two months to encourage idea generation, the official added.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:20 IST
Odisha CM launches 'Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0' to promote entrepreneurship among youth
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched 'Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0', a flagship project that seeks to scout grassroots innovators and promote entrepreneurship among youth, an official said.

The yatra will cover over 100 educational institutions in 30 districts over a period of 60 days, he stated.

Launching the event, Patnaik said that the initiative will provide entrepreneurial exposure to young minds.

Odisha currently has more than 1,300 recognised start-ups, generating 10,000 employments. Forty per cent of the start-ups are led by women entrepreneurs, the CM pointed out.

The state has set a target of facilitating the creation 5,000 start-ups by 2025 and Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 will be pivotal in bringing innovative ideas to the forefront, he said. As part of the yatra, bootcamps will be organised at various institutions in the next two months to encourage idea generation, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022