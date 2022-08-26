Odisha CM launches 'Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0' to promote entrepreneurship among youth
As part of the yatra, bootcamps will be organised at various institutions in the next two months to encourage idea generation, the official added.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched 'Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0', a flagship project that seeks to scout grassroots innovators and promote entrepreneurship among youth, an official said.
The yatra will cover over 100 educational institutions in 30 districts over a period of 60 days, he stated.
Launching the event, Patnaik said that the initiative will provide entrepreneurial exposure to young minds.
Odisha currently has more than 1,300 recognised start-ups, generating 10,000 employments. Forty per cent of the start-ups are led by women entrepreneurs, the CM pointed out.
The state has set a target of facilitating the creation 5,000 start-ups by 2025 and Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 will be pivotal in bringing innovative ideas to the forefront, he said. As part of the yatra, bootcamps will be organised at various institutions in the next two months to encourage idea generation, the official added.
