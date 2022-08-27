Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari bats for qualitative reforms in functioning of local self-government bodies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 11:14 IST
Nitin Gadkari bats for qualitative reforms in functioning of local self-government bodies
  • Country:
  • India

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday called for qualitative reforms in the functioning of local self-government bodies, which he said will save money and improve quality.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Local Self Government, Gadkari stressed the need for coordination between technology and education.

He lamented the lack of quality in the functioning of the municipal administration and said technical qualifications in works must improve.

Gadkari also called for improving the standard of Detailed Project Report (DPR) of management consultants hired for municipal works.

He appealed to municipal administrations to work on solid and liquid waste management, developing a tree bank and adopting the ''waste to wealth'' concept.

Gadkari said performance audit of municipalities was a must.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022