Nitin Gadkari bats for qualitative reforms in functioning of local self-government bodies
- Country:
- India
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday called for qualitative reforms in the functioning of local self-government bodies, which he said will save money and improve quality.
Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Local Self Government, Gadkari stressed the need for coordination between technology and education.
He lamented the lack of quality in the functioning of the municipal administration and said technical qualifications in works must improve.
Gadkari also called for improving the standard of Detailed Project Report (DPR) of management consultants hired for municipal works.
He appealed to municipal administrations to work on solid and liquid waste management, developing a tree bank and adopting the ''waste to wealth'' concept.
Gadkari said performance audit of municipalities was a must.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP drops Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from parliamentary board, includes Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Satyanarayan Jatiya and K Lakshman.
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to support National Road Safety Mission across India
Nitin Gadkari meets Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to seek support for National Road Safety Mission across India
BJP Top Body rejig: BS Yediyurappa in, Nitin Gadkari Out
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates free equipment and material distribution program in South Nagpur