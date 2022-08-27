274 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2022: PMNCH

About 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2022, a significant increase from 235 million people a year ago, which was already the highest figure in decades, according to the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH).

Conflict, climate change and COVID-19 combine to create a breeding ground for sexual and gender-based violence against vulnerable women, children and adolescents worldwide, including in South Asia, said the PMNCH, which is said to be the world's largest alliance for women's, children's and adolescents' health and well-being.

''While global estimates show that nearly one-third of ever-partnered women and girls aged 15–49 has experienced physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime, the threat of SGBV is elevated in humanitarian contexts. The risk and scope of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is accordingly being exacerbated by the unprecedented number of compounding crises the world is experiencing – from COVID-19 to climate change to conflict,” it said. Yet, the statement noted, less than one per cent of global humanitarian funding is spent on protection from SGBV. There is, therefore, urgent need for targeted action and interventions to prevent and manage sexual and gender-based violence in humanitarian contexts, which overwhelmingly targets women, children and adolescents.

