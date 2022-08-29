SPJIMR faculty Ananth Narayan appointed whole-time member at SEBI

The Government of India has appointed Ananth Narayan, Associate Professor at S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), as a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). SEBI is responsible for the development and regulation of India's financial markets.

The Government's Department of Personnel and Training issued a circular making the announcement, saying: ''He will hold office for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.'' With this appointment, Mr. Ananth Narayan becomes the fourth whole-time member of SEBI, which had been operating with a vacancy for the position since November 2021.

Mr. Ananth Narayan has over two decades of experience in finance and banking, having worked at Citibank, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. He served as the RBI-nominated additional director on the board of YES Bank and is an independent director on the boards of SBI Capital Markets, NSE Clearing Ltd, NSE IFSC Gift City, Care Ratings Ltd, Clearcorp Dealing Systems, Dvara Research, and BFIH (a Foxconn group company).

Reacting to the news of the appointment, Dr. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR, said, ''We are delighted that India's capital markets will benefit from Ananth's expertise. We are also looking forward to the new learning that SPJIMR students, who already view him as a role model, will gain from Ananth's association with SEBI.''

