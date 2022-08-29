Left Menu

Haryana varsity gets permission to test samples of lumpy skin disease

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has given permission for testing of samples to Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Hisar in view of the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

For the investigation of lumpy skin disease, the samples were earlier sent to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, whose report would take 2-3 days to come.

LUVAS Vice Chancellor Vinod Kumar Verma on Monday expressed his gratitude to the Centre and said the way this disease is spreading in cows, it is necessary to stop it immediately.

Naresh Jindal, Director of Research, LUVAS, said that the process of conducting this investigation has been handed over to the university.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

