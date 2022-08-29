Stalin launches portal for TN skill development plan, students get access to new tech

As part of its skill development and employability facilitation scheme, 'Naan Mudhalvan,' the Tamil Nadu government on Monday inked Memoranda of Understanding with over 40 firms and Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a dedicated upskilling portal.

Stalin launched the website (www.naanmudhalvan.tn.gov.in) for the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme and inaugurated an exhibition here of firms that offer training, skilling and courses on a range of fields and subjects. It includes those related to courses on new technologies like block chain, IT-skills and programming, banking and financial services, upgrading language expertise and preparing for competitive exams. The new portal's features include psychometric test, facilitation on free of cost skilling and low-fee skill upgradation modules on new technologies. The Memoranda of Understanding with 47 firms were signed by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and it is aimed at bringing world-class course contents to the state's students, a government release said. Addressing the event, Chief Minister Stalin said that the new portal provides facilitation to students to study subjects on emerging fields like robotics, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT).

In order to develop entrepreneurship and personality development skills, specific training modules are provided, he said, adding agreements have been signed with leading companies including Microsoft and Infosys for this purpose. Students, should develop their individual skills while at college, he said. The course contents like those on IoT offered in the new portal for college students has free of cost and low cost options. Under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' Scheme, 'English communication', would be introduced in the first semester in arts and science colleges. Courses would also be provided in German, Japanese and French, he said. Coaching aspirants for competitive examinations would also be part of the website's feature, Stalin said. The 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, could be roughly translated as 'I am the first', an initiative to empower young people.

On March 1, Stalin launched this scheme for school and college students and youngsters. It is a broad based guidance and facilitation scheme that nurtures employability to help bring better employment opportunities to young people. The Mudhalvan scheme encompasses skill development, identifying individual talent and nurturing it. Training sessions on coding and robotics, mentoring, personality development and facilitation to learn foreign languages are among its features. Integrating coaching initiatives for various job opportunities and professional guidance are among the other features.

