Chinese President Xi condoles death caused by devastating floods in Pakistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:27 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart Arif Alvi over the severe floods in the country resulting in the death of nearly 1,100 people, property loss and dislocation of millions.

Xi pointed out that as all-weather strategic cooperative partners and ''ironclad'' friends, China and Pakistan have been sharing weal and woe for a long time, reaching out to each other and responding to major challenges such as natural disasters side by side.

After the floods struck, China responded immediately, and will continue to provide urgently needed assistance to Pakistan and support the country in its disaster relief work, he said.

Separately, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolence to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that China has provided 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets and 50,000 pieces of the waterproof tarp to Pakistan.

In light of the situation on the ground and based on Pakistan's needs, China has decided to provide an additional batch of emergency humanitarian supplies including 25,000 tents and other supplies in dire need, he said.

The Red Cross Society of China will provide USD 300,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society. The All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises' Association has donated 15 million Pakistan rupees to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan and the Pakistani embassy in China are seeking help and donations from companies and people from various sectors, he said.

