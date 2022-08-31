One-day-old baby stolen from Meerut hospital

A one-day-old baby has been allegedly stolen from a government medical college and hospital here, police said on Wednesday.

In a complaint, Neenu said his wife Dolly gave birth to their child on Monday. A youth posing as an employee of the LLRM Medical College Hospital befriended them saying he too has a patient admitted there.

The next day around 10:30 am the youth told them that their baby needs to be vaccinated following which Dolly handed over the child to him, Neenu told the police.

When the youth didn't return with the child even after an hour, Neeru started searching for him but to no avail, police said, adding a case of kidnapping was lodged against the accused and efforts are on to arrest him and rescue the child.

The Police said CCTV footage in and around the area were being scanned.

Dr R C Gupta, principal of the medical college, said in the footage from CCTV cameras on the hospital premises, the youth is seen taking the child away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)