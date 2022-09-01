Prof B Sheikh Ali passes away
Eminent history professor and first vice chancellor of Mangalore and Goa universities Dr B Sheikh Ali passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday after brief illness. He was 98, family sources said.The history scholar was a student of Mysore University and retired from there after serving as a professor of history.He was the first vice chancellor of Mangalore and Goa universities.
The history scholar was a student of Mysore University and retired from there after serving as a professor of history.
''He was the first vice chancellor of Mangalore and Goa universities. He was responsible for the emergence of a number of scholars in History from the University of Mysore,'' a family member said.
A major share of Dr Ali's research work related to the period of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan.
Some of Ali's works include ''History: Its Theory and Method'', ''History of the Western Ganges'' (Comprehensive History of Karnataka, Volume 1, 1976), University of Mysore and ''Goa Wins Freedom: Reflections and Reminiscences-1986, Goa University''.
