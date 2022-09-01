Left Menu

Prof B Sheikh Ali passes away

Eminent history professor and first vice chancellor of Mangalore and Goa universities Dr B Sheikh Ali passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday after brief illness. He was 98, family sources said.The history scholar was a student of Mysore University and retired from there after serving as a professor of history.He was the first vice chancellor of Mangalore and Goa universities.

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 01-09-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 20:14 IST
Prof B Sheikh Ali passes away
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent history professor and first vice chancellor of Mangalore and Goa universities Dr B Sheikh Ali passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday after brief illness. He was 98, family sources said.

The history scholar was a student of Mysore University and retired from there after serving as a professor of history.

''He was the first vice chancellor of Mangalore and Goa universities. He was responsible for the emergence of a number of scholars in History from the University of Mysore,'' a family member said.

A major share of Dr Ali's research work related to the period of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan.

Some of Ali's works include ''History: Its Theory and Method'', ''History of the Western Ganges'' (Comprehensive History of Karnataka, Volume 1, 1976), University of Mysore and ''Goa Wins Freedom: Reflections and Reminiscences-1986, Goa University''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
2
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended BJP leader Seema Patra

"Madam used to beat me when I made mistake", says domestic help of suspended...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022