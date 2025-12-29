Left Menu

Bihar's TRE-4: A Turning Point for Teacher Recruitment Amidst Protests

Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar announced the impending recruitment through Teacher Recruitment Exam-4 (TRE-4). With previous exams appointing thousands, TRE-3 faced challenges. Meanwhile, protests erupted against bonus marks for contractual workers in recruitment exams, highlighting discontent among engineering job aspirants.

Patna | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:45 IST
  India
  • India

Bihar's Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, declared plans for imminent teacher appointments through Teacher Recruitment Exam-4 (TRE-4), assuring a progress in educational staffing. Previous phases saw significant appointments, although not all TRE-3 positions were filled.

Addressing a key concern as elections approach, Kumar assured that the required requisitions for TRE-4 will be sent to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) by mid-January, following previous protests over unfilled educational roles.

In parallel, engineering candidates protested in Patna against bonus marks awarded to contractual employees in competitive examinations, describing the policy as discriminatory towards freshers seeking government roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

