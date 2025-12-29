Bihar's TRE-4: A Turning Point for Teacher Recruitment Amidst Protests

Bihar's Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, declared plans for imminent teacher appointments through Teacher Recruitment Exam-4 (TRE-4), assuring a progress in educational staffing. Previous phases saw significant appointments, although not all TRE-3 positions were filled.

Addressing a key concern as elections approach, Kumar assured that the required requisitions for TRE-4 will be sent to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) by mid-January, following previous protests over unfilled educational roles.

In parallel, engineering candidates protested in Patna against bonus marks awarded to contractual employees in competitive examinations, describing the policy as discriminatory towards freshers seeking government roles.

