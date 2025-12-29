Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

Odisha continues to struggle under an intense cold wave as temperatures in at least 13 locations dipped below 10 degrees Celsius, disrupting daily life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast predicting no significant change in minimum temperatures until the New Year.

Coastal regions reported slightly higher minimum temperatures above 10 degrees Celsius, while southern and western districts faced severe cold wave conditions. Kandhamal district, consistently the coldest in the state, saw G Udaygiri recording a chilling 3.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also reported dense fog is expected in several districts, including Sundergarh and Sambalpur, during the morning hours. A slight rise in temperatures is anticipated by January 1, with changes in wind patterns and atmospheric circulation potentially influencing the weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)