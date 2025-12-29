Left Menu

China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

China strongly opposes Israel's recognition of Somaliland as an independent state. China asserts its support for Somalia's territorial integrity and deems Somaliland's issue as an internal Somali matter. The Somali federal government and regional organizations have condemned Israel's move, reinforcing their stance on Somali unity under international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has voiced its firm opposition to Israel's formal recognition of Somaliland as a sovereign state, rejecting the agreement to establish diplomatic ties. The statement follows Israel's recent decision to acknowledge Somaliland, a region that declared independence from Somalia in 1991 amid conflict.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, through spokesperson Lin Jian, reaffirmed Beijing's strong support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. Lin emphasized that the Somaliland situation is an internal Somali matter, urging respect for Somalia's constitution and national conditions.

Lin called on international players to refrain from interfering and urged Somaliland authorities to halt separatist activities. The Somali government and regional bodies including the African Union and the Arab League have condemned Israel's actions, advocating respect for international norms and the UN Charter regarding Somaliland's status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

