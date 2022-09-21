Left Menu

Congress leader Singhvi establishes endowment fund at OP Jindal Global University

Senior Congress leader Abhishek M Singhvi has established a Rs 2-crore endowment fund at OP Jindal Global University in Haryanas Sonepat.The fund aims to recognise the role of philanthropy in higher and legal education with a view to empowering young people fulfil their dreams and aspirations to pursue university education, the varsity said in a statement.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek M Singhvi has established a Rs 2-crore endowment fund at OP Jindal Global University in Haryana's Sonepat.

The fund aims to recognise the role of philanthropy in higher and legal education with a view to empowering young people fulfil their dreams and aspirations to pursue university education, the varsity said in a statement. ''Singhvi has signed an endowment agreement for the establishment of 'Singhvi Endowment' at Jindal Global Law School to the tune of Rs 2 crore. The students of JGLS would be the primary beneficiaries of this philanthropic initiative.

''It provides opportunities for creating access to world-class legal education in India for people who may not be able to afford it, especially at a premier institution,'' it said. The university added the fund was aimed at empowering law schools and universities to work towards building collaborations and partnerships with senior members of the legal profession to serve as mentors for students and younger members of the bar. ''This will ensure that accomplished lawyers are able to substantially participate in the efforts to build the future of legal profession,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

