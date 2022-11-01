PM targets Cong, says earlier govts neglected all-round development of tribals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said previous governments neglected ''all-round development'' of tribal areas. It was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government at the Centre which formed a separate ministry for tribal development, he said, targeting the Congress.

The prime minister was speaking at Jambughoda in Gujarat's Panchmahal district after launching various development projects on the last day of his three-day visit to the poll-bound state.

''Tribal development ministry was formed when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister. No such ministry existed before the BJP came to power. Money was spent for tribal development works after this ministry was formed,” he said. “Remember what was the situation of tribal areas twenty years ago in Gujarat when I was made the chief minister. Those who were in power in the past had not worked for all-round development of tribal areas,” Modi claimed.

There was a huge gap between the development of tribal and non-tribal areas, the prime minister said, adding that tribal areas lacked basic facilities. ''Schools were not built, food availability was an issue and malnutrition was another major issue. We worked hard to change that situation and with active participation of tribals we largely managed to change the situation,” he said.

As many as 10,000 new schools were built for tribal students, Modi noted.

“Today there are two tribal universities, Govind Guru University in Godhra and Birsa Munda University in Narmada (district) which are among the finest institutions of higher education,” the prime minister said.

The BJP government developed piped water supply facility, micro-irrigation and put emphasis on the dairy sector for the development of tribal areas, he said.

`Sakhi Mandals' or women's groups were formed ''to empower our tribal sisters'' and increase their incomes, the prime minister said.

“Due to everybody's efforts, good roads have reached every village in tribal districts along with 24 hours electricity,” he said.

The tribal-dominated Dang was the first district in Gujarat to get 24 hours of assured electricity supply which led to the expansion of industries in tribal areas, the prime minister said.

“Along the Golden Corridor of Gujarat, twin cities of Halol-Kalol are being developed apace as an industrial hub,'' he said.

It was the BJP government which decided to celebrate November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day) to honour tribal icon Birsa Munda, he added.

Modi also praised the contribution of tribal communities in the freedom struggle. He visited Mangarh earlier in the day and paid tributes to Govind Guru and thousands of tribal fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence, he said.

The prime minister on this occasion dedicated to the country and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 860 crore. He inaugurated a new campus of Shri Govind Guru University, Godhra; Sant Joriya Parameshwar Primary School and Memorial at Vadek village and Raja Rup Singh Nayak Primary School and Memorial at Dandiyapura village.

The PM laid the foundation stone for the building of a Kendriya Vidyalaya at Godhra. He also laid the foundation stone for Godhra Medical College and the expansion of Kaushalya, a Skills University which will be constructed at the cost of Rs 680 crore.

