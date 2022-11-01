Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Nagaland on Nov 2-3

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Nagaland on a two-day visit beginning Wednesday, officials said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 01-11-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 17:00 IST
President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Nagaland on a two-day visit beginning Wednesday, officials said. This will be her maiden visit to the state after assuming office. The state government will accord her a civic reception at Capital Cultural Hall here on Wednesday. The President will virtually inaugurate newly constructed government schools, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads, and Kohima Super Market.

She is also scheduled to meet state ministers at the Raj Bhavan which will be followed by a state banquet at the chief minister’s residential complex on November 2. On Thursday, the President will visit the Kohima War Cemetery and Kigwema, one of the oldest Angami villages, located about 15 km from the state capital.

Last month, the President had visited Tripura and Assam.

