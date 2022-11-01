Left Menu

AP govt gives away YSR Lifetime Achievement awards

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:16 IST
AP govt gives away YSR Lifetime Achievement awards
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday gave away YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards-2022 to individuals and various organisations for the significant contribution in their respective fields.

Congratulating the recipients, Harichandan said the awards, instituted in memory of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who earned a permanent place in the hearts of Telugu people in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will go a long way in inspiring people in serving the society.

Extending greetings to the recipients, Reddy said the awards are being presented to eminent organisations and individuals who worked and are still working selflessly for the upliftment of the society in various spheres.

In all, 20 individuals and organisations received YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 10 eminent people and organisations received the YSR Achievement Awards. This is the second successive year that the awards were presented.

Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a bronze figurine of Dr YSR, a memento, and a citation, while Dr YSR Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a memento, and a commendation letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022