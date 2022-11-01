Left Menu

Services of marshals, bouncers withdrawn from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 20:31 IST
The services of marshals and bouncers were withdrawn from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospital here, according to an official order.

The move came following instructions from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

''I am directed to...inform that the services of marshals/bouncers are temporarily suspended in Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospital, therefore the services of marshals may be withdrawn with immediate effect till further order,'' the order by Deputy Director V K Sharma issued on October 31 stated.

According to sources, Mandaviya had visited the hospital recently to review its functioning.

