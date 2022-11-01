By-election for Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor's post on Nov 10

The State Election Commission of Rajasthan on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-elections to the post of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor. It also announced the by-election programme for the posts of chairperson in Pindwara (Sirohi) and Nasirabad (Ajmer) nagar palika. According to a State Election Commission release, the public notification will be issued on November 3 and nominations can be filed till November 4. The last date to withdraw nominations is November 7.

Polling will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on November 10. The results will be declared on the same day, the release added. The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of Somya Gurjar as Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor in September after a judicial inquiry found her guilty of misbehaving with commissioner Yagyamitra Singh Deo and preventing him from official work.

Sheel Dhabhai has been caretaker mayor since then.

