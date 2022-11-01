Left Menu

By-election for Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor's post on Nov 10

The State Election Commission of Rajasthan on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-elections to the post of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor. According to a State Election Commission release, the public notification will be issued on November 3 and nominations can be filed till November 4.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:02 IST
By-election for Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor's post on Nov 10
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Election Commission of Rajasthan on Tuesday announced the schedule for by-elections to the post of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor. It also announced the by-election programme for the posts of chairperson in Pindwara (Sirohi) and Nasirabad (Ajmer) nagar palika. According to a State Election Commission release, the public notification will be issued on November 3 and nominations can be filed till November 4. The last date to withdraw nominations is November 7.

Polling will be held from 10 am to 2 pm on November 10. The results will be declared on the same day, the release added. The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of Somya Gurjar as Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor in September after a judicial inquiry found her guilty of misbehaving with commissioner Yagyamitra Singh Deo and preventing him from official work.

Sheel Dhabhai has been caretaker mayor since then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022