Puducherry L-G meets Health Minister Mandaviya, demands imparting medical education in Tamil

She also sought the setting up of a de-addiction centre in Puducherry.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-11-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 00:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: wikipedia
  • India

Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan met Union Health Minister Manshukh Mandaviya in Delhi on Tuesday and sought imparting medical education in the Union territory in Tamil language.

A release from office of Lt Governor here said Soundararajan presented a letter to Mandaviya making a case for offering medical education in Tamil in Puducherry through a separate medical college.

She also sought the Centre's permission for setting up a medical university in the Union Territory.

The release said the Lt Governor also explained to Mansukh Mandaviya the various requirements to augment the facilities in government-run hospitals in Puducherry. She also sought the setting up of a 'de-addiction centre' in Puducherry. Soundararajan who is Governor of Telangana is holding the additional charge of Puducherry's Lt Governor since February 2021.

