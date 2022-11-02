CGPDTM invites proposals for software development for designs, GIs
- Country:
- India
Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) has invited proposals from interested entities for software development for the online filing of designs and Geographical Indication applications.
The move is aimed at minimising administrative delays in the process of granting designs and Geographical Indications (GI) to applicants.
''Taking cognisance from the stakeholders regarding end-to-end online application filing system for Designs and GI, Commerce and Industry Minister (Piyush Goyal) threw an open challenge to the entity who may develop the desired portal for designs and GI,'' CGPDTM said in a statement. There is an award of Rs 11 lakh for the development of each portal, it added.
Startups, MSMEs, corporates, software developer groups and academic institutions or individuals or group of developers, among others, can participate in the challenge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Live-commerce platform Shopr.TV raises $1.7 million in seed capital from BEENEXT, Y-Combinator and others
India needs to follow Chinese e-commerce model for effective taxation, integrating rural economy: Arun Kumar
Huge scope for India to move in global value chain systems: Commerce Secy
India-UK trade pact talks moving in right direction: Commerce Secretary
Huge scope for India to move in global value chain systems: Commerce Secretary