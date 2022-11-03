Like education pattern, make Latur famous for sports as well, says Maha minister

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Thursday said Latur district must be known as much for sports as it is for its ''education pattern'' that sees students topping various school exams.

Mahajan, who is Latur's guardian minister, was speaking to reporters after chairing the district planning committee meeting.

He said the state government was focussed on providing high quality sports facilities at the tehsil and district level.

Funds for the tehsil sports complex has been raised by five times as part of this aim, Mahajan added.

