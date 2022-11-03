Left Menu

Like education pattern, make Latur famous for sports as well, says Maha minister

PTI | Latur | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:11 IST
Like education pattern, make Latur famous for sports as well, says Maha minister
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Thursday said Latur district must be known as much for sports as it is for its ''education pattern'' that sees students topping various school exams.

Mahajan, who is Latur's guardian minister, was speaking to reporters after chairing the district planning committee meeting.

He said the state government was focussed on providing high quality sports facilities at the tehsil and district level.

Funds for the tehsil sports complex has been raised by five times as part of this aim, Mahajan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022