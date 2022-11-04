Left Menu

IIMC gets permanent campus in Aizawl 

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication IIMC has got a permanent north eastern regional campus at Aizawl that would help students from the region planning to pursue higher studies in journalism and digital media.President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated the campus that will offer post graduate diploma courses in English Journalism and Digital Media besides short duration media and communication courses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 14:17 IST
IIMC gets permanent campus in Aizawl 
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has got a permanent north eastern regional campus at Aizawl that would help students from the region planning to pursue higher studies in journalism and digital media.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated the campus that will offer post graduate diploma courses in English Journalism and Digital Media besides short duration media and communication courses. With the main campus in New Delhi, IIMC has five regional campuses at Dhenkanal in Odisha, Aizawl in Mizoram, Jammu in J-K, Kottayam in Kerala and Amravati in Maharashtra. The regional campuses have been set up with an aim of catering to different regions and meeting the need of media education across the country.

The IIMC North East Campus began functioning in 2011 from a temporary building made available by the Mizoram University. The IIMC permanent campus on eight acres of land given by the Mizoram University has separate administrative and academic buildings along with hostels and staff quarters.

Since its inception, the campus is offering PG diploma course in English journalism for which most of the students come from other parts of India and some from North Eastern states. ''I am happy to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aizawl which will be a boost to the media and mass communication studies in the entire North East,'' the President said. She said that IIMC provides a dynamic learning and working environment which nurture new ideas, creativity, research and develops leaders and innovators in the domain of media and mass communication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022