Have issued 2,942 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend Guru Nanak's birth anniv celebrations: Pak HC

The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries, the statement said.Pakistan High Commission Charge dAffaires Aftab Hasan Khan extended felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a fulfilling yatra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:36 IST
Have issued 2,942 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend Guru Nanak's birth anniv celebrations: Pak HC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Pakistan High Commission here has issued 2,942 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations to be held in Pakistan from November 6-15, the mission said in a statement on Friday.

Guru Nanak's birth anniversary will be observed on November 8.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, the Pakistan High Commission said in a statement.

Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious occasions, it said. The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries, the statement said.

Pakistan High Commission Charge d'Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan extended felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a fulfilling 'yatra'. During the visit, the pilgrims would go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, the statement said, adding that they would enter Pakistan on November 6 and return on the 15th of this month.

