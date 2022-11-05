Left Menu

Girl dies after teacher metes out punishment to students in Bengaluru school

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 12:38 IST
A primary schoolgirl collapsed and later died when a teacher allegedly punished all the students of the class at a private school here, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the school in Gangammagudi city on Friday afternoon.

''A girl collapsed at around 1.30 pm in her classroom, allegedly when the teacher was punishing the students. She was rushed to hospital by teachers but was declared brought dead,'' a police officer said.

Later, the school authorities informed the parents about the incident and took the body to the girl's home.

The girl's father later lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered under Section 174 (c) of the CrPC and an investigation was initiated, police said.

