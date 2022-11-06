Left Menu

Assam: Schools, colleges in Diphu shut due to dengue outbreak

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-11-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 23:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
All schools and colleges in Diphu in Assam's Karbi Anglong district were asked to remain shut next week due to dengue outbreak in the city, an order said on Sunday.

In the last five days, 270 cases of dengue were detected in the Karbi Anglong district, it said.

Preventive measures have been initiated against the ''impending epidemic'', the order said, announcing the closure of all educational institutions in Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town areas from Monday to Saturday.

A National Health Mission (NHM) statement said that of the 285 dengue cases detected in the state between November 1 and 5, 271 were from the Karbi Anglong district.

Kamrup Metropolitan reported eight cases, Nalbari two and one each were detected in Charaideo, Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon and Hojai districts.

NHM-Assam Mission Director MS Lakshmi Priya visited the affected areas in Karbi Anglong on Sunday to take stock of the situation and provide the necessary support to the district team to control the outbreak.

''The situation in Karbi Anglong is under close watch and all preventive measures are being taken to combat the situation,'' the NHM statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

