Left Menu

Assam to abolish 8000 vacant posts of school teachers

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the state government in 2020 had offered a regular pay scale and other benefits to 11,206 contractual teachers working under the SSA in lower primary and upper primary schools.In order to maintain rationality against this near-regularisation, the Govt.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-11-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 14:13 IST
Assam to abolish 8000 vacant posts of school teachers
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Tuesday said it will abolish 8,000 vacant posts of school teachers under the elementary education department as a larger number of contractual educators are already working under the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA). Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the state government in 2020 had offered a regular pay scale and other benefits to 11,206 contractual teachers working under the SSA in lower primary and upper primary schools.

''In order to maintain rationality against this near-regularisation, the Govt. decided to keep 8000 sanctioned posts of regular teachers vacant to avoid duplicity and financial neutrality,'' he said in a Facebook post.

The minister said that as these vacant posts have been kept frozen and shall be unfilled for a long period till the retirement of the contractual teachers, the government has considered it ''prudent to abolish them for financial discipline''.

However, he said that the state government may create posts as and when required owing to an increase in enrolment in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022