5 students of NIT Srinagar injured during scuffle

Five students of National Institute of Technology NIT here sustained minor injuries during a scuffle after a volleyball match at the campus, police said on Wednesday.However, the situation was brought under control and was normal, the police said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-11-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 13:54 IST
Five students of National Institute of Technology (NIT) here sustained “minor” injuries during a scuffle after a volleyball match at the campus, police said on Wednesday.

However, the situation was brought under control and was normal, the police said. “A late night scuffle happened in NIT Srinagar wherein 2 group of students belonging to different batches clashed after the end of a volleyball match,” Srinagar Police said on Twitter. The police said five students from both sides sustained “minor injuries” in the scuffle. “Police on request of NIT authorities entered campus & situation is normal now,” the police wrote on Twitter. In 2016, clashes broke out at the institute between outstation and local students following India’s defeat to the West Indies in the T-20 World Cup semi-final, leading to a closure of the NIT for days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

