ABVP protests at DU Law Faculty against 'irregularities' in semester result

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the dean's office of the Delhi University Law Faculty against alleged irregularities in the semester result. Students alleged that they were given zero marks or marked absent in the recently held examination. The ABVP claimed that 400 students have been declared as failed.

''The results should be rectified and the administration should tell us the status of progress in the high-level committee formed to investigate the discrepancies,'' ABVP member Ambuj said. The varsity administration could not be reached for a response.

The Delhi University's Faculty of Law last month said it had formed a committee to review the allegations of discrepancies in the LLB semester examination results.

