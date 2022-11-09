With 185th rank Chandigarh University becomes youngest university to feature in top 200 QS Asia Universities Rankings 2023

The prestigious global research agency QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) in the field of Higher Education today announced the QS Asia Universities Ranking 2023. Chandigarh University Gharuan has secured 185th rank in Asia, 14th in India and 2nd amongst the private universities of India. This has made Chandigarh University, Gharuan, a university of Asia to feature in top 200 universities in the QS Asia Universities of Asia and the University, which had a quantum jump of 90 positions in comparison to the QS Asia Rankings, 2022. A total of 19 Indian universities have made it to the top 200 universities in the recently released QS Asia Universities Ranking, 2023. Based on various quality parameters, Chandigarh University ranked 65th in employer reputation in Asia with an improvement of 21 positions. In the international students category, Chandigarh University improved its rank from 223rd to 153rd this year, while in the parameter international faculty, Chandigarh University bagged 97th rank in Asia. Chandigarh University also improved its position its academic reputation from 214 last year to 176 this year.

QS University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings approved by the International Ranking Expert Group (IREG), and is viewed as one of the three most widely read university rankings in the world, making it a crucial factor for students across the globe in deciding their universities.

A total of 15812 universities across the Asian continent were ranked on a number of parameters such as Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty to Student Ratio, International Faculty and Students, along with many other performance metrics, in the ranking for the year 2023, which were released recently.

With this fate, Chandigarh University places itself amongst the top 1.16% universities of Asia and 1.7% universities of India. This year, the other universities which features in the top 200 QS Asia Universities Ranking include, IIT Bombay (40th), IIT Delhi (46th), IISc Bangalore (52) IIT Madras (53) IIT Kharagpur (61), IIT Kanpur (66), University of Delhi (85), IIT Rorkee (114), JNU (119), IIT Guwahati (124), VIT Vellore (173), University of Calcutta (181), Jadavpur University (182), Anna University (185), IIT Indore (185), BITS Pilani (188), Jamia Millai Islamia (188), and Amity University Noida (200).

Sharing his views on the performance of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University said, ''The stellar performance and improvement in the QS Asia Universities Ranking, 2023 is all because of efforts of our faculty and students, who have contributed in attaining this grand success. Performance in global and national rankings gives a testimony of quality that we at Chandigarh University have always strived for.'' He further added that, ''Chandigarh University is now focused on qualitative growth in every aspect of imparting quality education. We are focusing on research & innovation, improving teaching – learning pedagogy, leveraging technology solutions including usage of AI in classroom teaching, providing exceptional campus placements in top global companies and offering global exposure to our students.''

