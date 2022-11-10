NSA Doval conferred 'Scroll of Honour' by National Defence College
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been conferred with 'Scroll of Honour' by the prestigious National Defence College (NDC).
Doval received the award when he visited the premier institute in the national capital on Wednesday.
He is an alumnus of the NDC.
In his address to those who were part of the institute's 62nd course, Doval also spoke on the subject 'India@2050:Potential & Relevance'.
He underscored India's bright future due to its growing economy and powerful human capital.
He also said that India is a provider of geopolitical stability and security.
