Business brief

India and Belarus on Thursday held a meeting of the inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation here.

Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, led the Indian delegation while Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, led the Belarusian side, the commerce ministry said.

India and Belarus reiterated their desire to further broaden their cooperation with emphasis on key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, financial services, science and technology, heavy industries, culture, tourism, and education, it added.

The two ministers directed their respective business communities to engage with each other in these sectors to further mutually beneficial cooperation.

The two sides agreed to promote cooperation among various states in India and regions in Belarus, especially in focus areas.

