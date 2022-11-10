Business brief
- Country:
- India
India and Belarus on Thursday held a meeting of the inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation here.
Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, led the Indian delegation while Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, led the Belarusian side, the commerce ministry said.
India and Belarus reiterated their desire to further broaden their cooperation with emphasis on key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, financial services, science and technology, heavy industries, culture, tourism, and education, it added.
The two ministers directed their respective business communities to engage with each other in these sectors to further mutually beneficial cooperation.
The two sides agreed to promote cooperation among various states in India and regions in Belarus, especially in focus areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- commerce ministry
- Vladimir Makei
- Indian
- Belarusian
- Belarus
ALSO READ
Global fight against terrorism can't be compromised for political games: India at UN over Syrian conflict
IGBC recognises ABB India as pioneer in large-scale adoption of green factory buildings
India an important manufacturer of vaccines for world: White House
In solidarity with DALCA kids, Biden invites three young Indian Americans to White House Diwali reception
At UNSC meet on Syria, India attaches importance to non-discriminatory implementation of chemical weapons convention