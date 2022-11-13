MCD polls: Last day to file nominations on Monday, heavy rush expected

A huge rush is expected at the offices of returning officers on Monday as a large number of candidates of the three major parties in the national capital -- the AAP, BJP and Congress -- will file their nominations on the last day.

So far, just 35 nominations have been filed since the process opened on November 7, according to officials.

The high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for 250 wards will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.

While the AAP has announced the candidates for all the wards, the BJP has also released the names of most of the candidates. The filing of nominations began on November 7 and the last date is November 14. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on November 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19. Twenty-eight nominations were filed on Friday, taking the total number to 35, a senior official had said.

Of the 28 nominations filed on Friday, 18 were male and 10 female. Twenty of these were filed by Independents and eight by leaders of four political parties, including five from the BSP, the official added.

Since no nomination papers were received by returning officers on November 12-13 on account of public holidays, a rush of nominations is expected on November 14, officials said. In view of this, the state election commissioner has directed all observers, district election officers, senior police officers and returning officers to ensure that adequate arrangements are put in place, they said.

Steps should be taken to maintain law and order around the offices of returning officers to prevent any chaos and commotion, they said.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure steps are taken for crowd and traffic management, maintaining law and order around the premises, and putting up waiting facilities for candidates at the offices of Retuning Officers, so as to prevent any chaos and commotion.

