JNU scuffle: 4 students barred from campus

Days after a scuffle broke out between two groups, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the campus ''out of bounds'' for four students involved in the fight till its inquiry into the incident is completed.

The police have registered two FIRs in connection with the scuffle that broke out near the Narmada hostel of the university between two groups of students on Thursday. JNU's chief proctor has issued identical notices against four students -- two BA students, one MA student and one MPhil student -- saying they were involved "in a physical fight with a fellow student of JNU on 9th November 2022, at midnight at Narmada hostel".

"As per rules of discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU in accordance with the powers vested in the Vice-Chancellor… the Vice-Chancellor has ordered that entire JNU campus is declared out of bounds for him with immediate effect till the enquiry (into the incident) is completed," read the orders. The orders also mentioned that anyone giving shelter to the four students in the university premises "will invite strict disciplinary action".

The fight was reportedly a fallout of events that unfolded at a birthday party the day before. Police had said two students were injured in the clash, while sources in the JNU claimed that only one student sustained injuries.

In an advisory issued on the night of the incident, the JNU administration reiterated its resolve for zero tolerance towards any form of violence on the campus and appealed to the students to desist from resorting to violence.

''It has come to the notice of the university authorities that a scuffle between two groups of students broke out on campus due to personal animosity. JNU authority has taken a serious view of the matter and has instructed the Dean of Students and the security branch to take necessary steps and submit a detailed report on the incident,'' the advisory said.

