D Raja seeks EAM Jaishankar's intervention to end students' hunger strike in South Asian University

CPI general secretary D Raja has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his intervention to stop the hunger strike by students of South Asian University here over scholarship demands. Any lapse from the administration in this matter can result in serious consequences for the students sitting on hunger strike, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:37 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
CPI general secretary D Raja has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his intervention to stop the hunger strike by students of South Asian University here over scholarship demands. In the letter, Raja has said that many students have fallen sick and have been hospitalised. ''All students who are on hunger strike are reporting critically low levels of vitals. The SAU administration is handling the situation insensitively and is bearing no responsibility for the students' deteriorating health or their demands. The students are mentally and physically in a precarious position and the need for measures to be taken has become urgent at this point. The hunger strike has entered its eighth day when I write this letter,'' he said.

The students of SAU are demanding only the ''bare minimum'', he said, adding that they are demanding a stipend of INR 7,000 for Masters students coming from an underprivileged background. The CPI leader alleged that the university has been cutting down scholarships available for students over the years. ''The scholars pursuing PhD are demanding parity with JRF for the stipend and paid extension of one year for batches that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,'' he said. Raja further pointed out that the SAU was envisaged by the then prime minister of India at the 13th SAARC Summit in Dhaka. The university which provides higher education in various disciplines, attracts students not only from SAARC nations but from around the globe, he said, adding that this unique hub of international learning was a project to foster the spirit of regional integration and cooperation.

Alleging that the university's internal work has remained opaque and the students are demanding representation in various committees like University Complaint Committee, Grievance Redressal Committee and Gender Sensitization Committee against sexual harassment. ''Instead of listening and deliberating on the demands of peacefully protesting students, the university administration chose to call the police on the campus. It is pertinent to mention here that this can have serious consequences. As it is an international university, calling law enforcement agencies is a matter of India's repute with neighbouring countries. The administration arbitrarily expelled two students, rusticated two others and suspended one without following any due process. The callous stance of the SAU administration has frustrated the students greatly. ''It is clear that this matter requires urgent attention and utmost diligence. Hence, I request you to intervene and take up the matter with the university administration. Any lapse from the administration in this matter can result in serious consequences for the students sitting on hunger strike,'' he said.

