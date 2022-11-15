Left Menu

Police probe deaths of four University of Idaho students as homicides

Police in northwestern Idaho have opened a homicide investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found in a house near campus. Officers found the four dead inside the home in Moscow, a city of 25,000 people in northwestern Idaho, after being called there for an unconscious individual shortly before noon on Sunday, the Moscow Police Department said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 05:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 05:51 IST
Police probe deaths of four University of Idaho students as homicides

Police in northwestern Idaho have opened a homicide investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found in a house near campus.

Officers found the four dead inside the home in Moscow, a city of 25,000 people in northwestern Idaho, after being called there for an unconscious individual shortly before noon on Sunday, the Moscow Police Department said in a statement. Police said they had opened a homicide investigation, but released few details. They said no one was in custody and said they do not "believe there is an ongoing community risk."

The university on Sunday had told students and staff to shelter in place and to stay away from the area soon after the bodies were found. The university of 6,800 students lifted the alert about three hours later, saying there was no ongoing threat. The police identified those found dead as: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Classes were canceled on Monday and were to resume on Tuesday at the university, school officials said. The incident came hours before a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville left three people dead and two wounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
3
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global
4
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022