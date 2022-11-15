Left Menu

Eight students arrested in ragging case at Hyd business school

He had complained to the institute management on the matter and later e-mailed to some government officials and others.He had later complained to the police and a case under the ragging act and under relevant sections of law was registered.Meanwhile, the issue got a communal colour when a purported video of the incident had gone viral in which some religious slogans were made.Police, however, said the accused students belong to different religions and not just one.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 09:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight students of a business school here were arrested in connection with an alleged incident of ragging, including a student being beaten up, which assumed a communal colour after a video of it had gone viral. While five were arrested earlier, three were arrested and sent to jail on Monday, police said.

Efforts were on to nab two more accused students.

In the same case, nine members of the school's administration have been booked for their alleged inaction in responding to the incident, police said.

The issue began when a woman student took exception to certain comments made by the victim student during a social media chat last month and informed some friends, they said.

Some of these friends allegedly went to the victim student's room on November 1 and beat him up. He had complained to the institute management on the matter and later e-mailed to some government officials and others.

He had later complained to the police and a case under the ragging act and under relevant sections of law was registered.

Meanwhile, the issue got a communal colour when a purported video of the incident had gone viral in which some religious slogans were made.

Police, however, said the accused students belong to different religions and not just one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

