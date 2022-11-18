Chhattisgarh: Education dept asks teachers, staff to give ‘no alcohol on duty’ declaration

The education department in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Jashpur district has directed teachers and other employees to submit a declaration that they will not consume alcohol during duty hours, an official said on Friday.

An order was issued to all block education officers (BEOs) on Thursday after incidents of teachers attending schools in inebriated state came to light in the recent months, district education officer (DEO) Madhulika Tiwari said.

The order states that as per the rule 23 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1965, all government servants should not be under the influence of any intoxicating drink or drug during the course of his duty.

“It has been often seen that government servants are attending offices/schools after consuming alcohol during duty hours, which affects the work and spoils the environment of the workplace. Teachers attending schools in a drunken state also has an adverse impact on students,” the order said.

Hence, all government servants posted in BEO offices and schools are instructed to fill a self-declaration form that they will not consume liquor during duty hours and submit it to the office of the DEO by the evening of November 24, it added.

The declaration form has been attached with the order.

At least 25,000 to 30,000 persons work in the education department in the district and they all have to submit the declaration, DEO Tiwari said.

Some teachers found in an inebriated state during duty hours have been suspended, while others have been issued show cause notices in the past, she said.

Earlier in July, a woman teacher was found in a drunken state in Tikaitganj primary school near Jashpur, while in March, a teacher was suspended after he was found drunk in the classroom of a school in the district.

