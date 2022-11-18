Himachal governor bats for homoeopathy, traditional medicine

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday batted for traditional medical methods such as homeopathy and Ayurveda and said that in today's time such medical methods cannot be ruled out. Inaugurating a three-day conference of Fellowship of Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endosurgeons (FIAGES) at Atal Auditorium of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, he said our thousands-year-old traditional medical system can help improve modern treatment techniques.

'Integrated' medical techniques can serve mankind in a better way, he said, as he urged the experts to keep all doors open for discussion in this direction.

"All of you are experts in your respective fields and I hope that deliberations and discussions in this three-day conference would go a long way in benefitting the budding surgeons," he said. The conference aims to train delegates in the basic laparoscopic skills with a fellowship course.

Through these academic activities and training sessions, surgeons, especially the young ones, will learn new skills and increase their knowledge, he said.

Arlekar earlier released a souvenir of FIAGES.

