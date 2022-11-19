EU climate policy chief Timmermans calls for ambitious deal
Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 13:24 IST
EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans on Saturday called on negotiators at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to reach an agreement that builds on previous climate deals and works to keep a 1.5C cap on the rise in global temperatures.
"The EU is united in our ambition to move forward and build on what we agreed in Glasgow. Our message to partners is clear: we cannot accept that 1.5C dies here and today," he said on Twitter.
