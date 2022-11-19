Left Menu

DU students hangs self

A second year Delhi University student died after she allegedly hanged herself inside her room in northwest Delhis Model Town area, police said on Saturday. She was a student of Miranda House College, a senior police officer said. The family has, however, not raised any suspicion over the death so far, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 22:07 IST
A second year Delhi University student died after she allegedly hanged herself inside her room in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday, they said. The deceased has been identified as Nandhana VM, a resident of Malapurram in Kerala, they said.

The 19-year-old had been living at the PG (KMCC Delhi) in Model Town. She was a student of Miranda House College, a senior police officer said. Her family has stated that she was in depression. The family has, however, not raised any suspicion over the death so far, the officer said.

